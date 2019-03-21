We spend every day trawling the web for the very best deals so you don't have to. Our very favorites from today have been rounded up below for your personal perusal and purchasing pleasure. Don't miss 'em!
Good reads only 📚
All-new Amazon Kindle
Amazon just announced the 10th-generation of its Kindle e-reader, and it is available for pre-order for $89.99. Making this purchase will also give you a three-month trial to Kindle Unlimited, which normally just comes with a one-month trial. Redeem the trial through a code that will be emailed to you after your order ships on April 10.
$89.99
$120 $30 off
The new Kindle is very similar to previous generations but comes with a light, which would make it the first regular Kindle to do so. It's also the least expensive member of Amazon's Kindle lineup to let you read in the dark. It has a 167 ppi glare-free display that works even in direct sunlight so you can read anywhere. The battery lasts for weeks, not hours, so you can take it with you without worrying about a recharge. It also has Bluetooth built in so you can listen to audiobooks through Audible when paired with headphones or a speaker.
Kindle Unlimited usually costs $10 per month, and it gets you access to millions of books for free. Options on Kindle Unlimited include everything from Harry Potter to recent releases to nonfiction classics. You can cancel it at any time with zero penalty to avoid a renewal, but if you choose to keep going it will start charging you $9.99 a month after the trial ends. Continue reading for the rest of today's best deals.
Vivid hues
Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Smart Bulb
With a single Philips Hue smart bulb, you can switch up the feel and mood of a room at any time, going from cozy to vibrant colors with just a tap on your smartphone. Right now, one of the more versatile Philips Hue smart bulbs is just $35.47 at Amazon. The bulb regularly sells for nearer $50 when not on sale.
Power on the go
Sabrent 2-Port USB Car Charger
The Sabrent 2-port car charger drops to $9.99 at Amazon when you enter code 63Z9BJK4 during checkout. That'll save you $17 off its current price there and snag you this charger at the lowest price we've ever seen for it. This 63W USB car charger is equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port as well as a Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A port and is designed to protect against over-heating and power surges.
Ditch the wires
Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds
Just released last month, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are already one of the more affordable, well-reviewed pairs of truly wireless earbuds you can find on Amazon. They've just fallen to their first sale price ever of $49.99. These tiny earbuds are equipped with Graphene drivers, feature IPX5 water resistance, and have a 3-hour battery life — perfect for working out in.
Grow your own
AeroGarden indoor gardening kits
Amazon has a number of AeroGarden countertop kits on sale for today only with prices up to half off. AeroGarden's indoor hydroponic gardens are the easiest way to grow fresh herbs and vegetables throughout the year right in your own kitchen and each kit comes with seeds and nutrients to get you started.
Track your weight
eufy BodySense Smart Scale
Tracking your weight has gone from a manual process to an automated one thanks to smart scales. Right now you can pick up the eufy BodySense Smart Scale for just $29.99 on Amazon. The scale normally sells for $40. It integrates with Google Fit and Apple Health and can track your weight, body fat, BMI and more.
Plug in
nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter
The nonda USB-C to USB 3.0 adapter is down to $8 on Amazon. That's $2 off its street price and the lowest we have ever seen. It's already a very inexpensive adapter, and at this price it's worth grabbing a few. It helps you turn your USB-C port into a USB-A port with up to 5 Gbps data transfer speed and works with so many devices including MacBooks, Chromebooks, smartphones, and more.
