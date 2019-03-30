It's been a long week, so why not treat yourself to one of these awesome deals? You deserve it.
For your life
Belkin, Wemo, Linksys connected living products
Today's big deal of the day at Amazon combines a whole bunch of different products into a single big sale that has the potential to save you up to 50%. From car mounts to mesh Wi-Fi systems, smart plugs, routers, and so much more, you'll want to check this out.
Up to 50% off
We've seen some random groupings of items in the past, but this one is a little weirder than usual, we'll admit. It's full of great products, though, from Belkin, Wemo, and Linksys. Whether you're looking to improve your Wi-Fi at home, or want to make your home a little smarter than it currently is, these deals make it far more affordable to do just that.
Once you've upgraded your home, it's time to check out the rest of today's deals.
Extra storage
PNY storage products
Whether you need an SD card for your camera, flash drive for your computer, or a microSD card for your action camera, tablet, or phone, today's sale on PNY products is one you'll want to take advantage of.
Secure browsing
Express VPN 12-Month Subscription
ExpressVPN is a highly-rated VPN service with an excellent feature-set such as over 3,000 servers around the globe, no activity logs or connection logs, a built-in speed test so you get the fastest connection, unlimited bandwidth, and 256-bit data encryption. Right now, you can save $55 by just paying for the year upfront.
⚡️ Safe from strikes
Aukey 5 outlet + 2 USB surge protector
Have you tried finding a power strip or surge protector in a brick-and-mortar store lately? The choices are slim and expensive, and they're outdated too. This modern 5 outlet + 2 USB option from Aukey, however, falls to just $9.99 using promo code 8I9VM3SZ. That's a savings of $17 off its current price there, and it's a deal that's valid on both the white and black models of the product.
Alexa, water my lawn
Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller
Instead of wasting money accidentally watering your lawn on a rainy day, you could spend a bit to snag the Blossom 7 Smart Watering Controller at Amazon. It's down to $50.36, one of its best prices ever, saving you close to $25 off its average cost. It connects to your Wi-Fi and utilizes current satellite-based weather data to set smarter watering times and is even compatible with Amazon Alexa.
Blast the sound
Oontz Angle 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker
The black Oontz Angle 3 enhanced stereo edition waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $20.99 when you clip the $4 off on-page coupon. This speaker normally sells for around $28, but it's currently down to around $25 without the coupon. There are a lot of Oontz speakers, but this one has enhanced stereo functionality for a greater clarity of sound with dual-precision acoustic drivers.
Power up
iOttie's Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Car Mount
iOttie's Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Car Mount was built to keep you safe on the road, and today you can pick one up on sale for just $36.74 at Amazon. That'll save you close to $15 off its regular price. This universal phone mount is capable of wirelessly charging Qi-compatible devices and features a telescopic arm. It also has a built-in USB port so you can charge a second device.
