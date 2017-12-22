Music streaming service Tidal is about to make your holiday wishes come true ... well, at least some of you. Starting December 25, the most-expensive hi-fi tier (all premium tiers, in fact) will be free for 12 days, and you don't even have to sign up with a credit card to use it.

To start the free trial subscription, you'll just need an email address. You can access Tidal's content through the web on your computer, via the dedicated desktop player, and on your phone with the mobile app.

Tidal will launch new programs, give away tickets, host livestreams of concerts, and more across the 12 day period to give new members a chance to see everything that's available.

Exclusive content scheduled between Dec. 25 and Jan. 5 includes the following:

Rap Radar: Nipsey Hussle – TIDAL.com/RapRadar – Monday (12/25) With his highly anticipated Victory Lap album slated to drop in February, Nipsey Hussle sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller.

– TIDAL.com/RapRadar – Monday (12/25) With his highly anticipated Victory Lap album slated to drop in February, Nipsey Hussle sits down with Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller. The Spot: Eddie Palmieri (Series Premiere) – TIDAL.com/TheSpot – Tuesday (12/26) The monthly series focuses on the trajectory of iconic artists and features interviews at studios, nightclubs, and anywhere else where they made their name, performed a lot or recorded their most celebrated work. The first episode features Grammy Award-winning pianist, Eddie Palmieri.

– TIDAL.com/TheSpot – Tuesday (12/26) Snoh Aalegra Tour Documentary – TIDAL.com/SnohAalegra – Friday (12/29) The soulful singer's documentary is exclusively premiering on TIDAL and features behind-the-scenes footage from the Freudian North American tour with Daniel Caesar.

– TIDAL.com/SnohAalegra – Friday (12/29) New Year's Eve Playlists – TIDAL.com/NYE2017 – Saturday (12/30) Expertly curated playlists to get you ready for your New Year's Eve celebrations - features picks from Franz Ferdinand, Eugene Hutz, Alex Sensation and more.

– TIDAL.com/NYE2017 – Saturday (12/30) Welcome 2018 Playlists – TIDAL.com/Welcome2018 – Monday (1/1) Expertly curated playlists to help you start the New Year off on the right foot.

– TIDAL.com/Welcome2018 – Monday (1/1) Song Exploder: QuestLove – TIDAL.com/SongExploder – Monday (1/1) Frontman for the Grammy-Award winning and in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "The Roots", shares the story behind his successful career and discusses his creative process behind the bands' most coveted releases.

– TIDAL.com/SongExploder – Monday (1/1) Fresh Cuts (Series Premiere) – TIDAL.com/FreshCuts – Tuesday (1/2) A video series of short clips with artists at the barbershop/beauty salon, as they're interviewed while getting their haircut and discuss their life, career, style, etc.

– TIDAL.com/FreshCuts – Tuesday (1/2) The Group Chat Podcast (Series Premiere) – TIDAL.com/GroupChat – Wednesday (1/3) Featuring Emily Oberg (Kith), Speedy Morman (Complex) and Jinx (Complex), the series will focus on highlighting, debating, and discovering subject matter including—but not limited to—hip hop music, pop culture and entertainment news, fashion, social media trends and events, and the latest hype.

– TIDAL.com/GroupChat – Wednesday (1/3) Rough Draft (Series Premiere) – TIDAL.com/RoughDraft – Thursday (1/4) Each episode of this new video series features an artist talking about the first song or rap they ever wrote (as kids) and then perform it. The first episode features the synth-pop project, Porches.

– TIDAL.com/RoughDraft – Thursday (1/4) Rapsody "Where Flowers Bloom" Documentary – TIDAL.com/Rapsody – Friday (1/5) This mini-doc focuses on the making of Rapsody's GRAMMY nominated album, Laila's Wisdom.

– TIDAL.com/Rapsody – Friday (1/5)

If, at the end of your 12 free days of Tidal, you decide to subscribe, don't forget to do so directly from the website to save 30% on your monthly subscription price.