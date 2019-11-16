A report suggests that TikTok is beginning to experiment with ways to monetize its platform, which has over a billion users.

As reported by TechCrunch, some users are now being given the option to add a URL to their bio. Whilst this could be to any website, it can, of course, include e-commerce sites, which would allow users to direct people who view their profiles to those sites, opening up the possibility of using affiliate links in-app.