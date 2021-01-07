What you need to know Tile is reportedly working on a new device that will take on Apple AirTags and Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag.

The next-gen tracker will utilize UWB (ultra-wideband) tech to allow users to find missing items.

Along with the next-gen tracker, Tile is also working on an AR-enabled camera view to make it easier to find lost items.

Earlier this week, a leak revealed that Samsung is going to launch its first Bluetooth tracker alongside the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14. Now, a report from TechCrunch claims Tile is working on a next-gen tracker that will rely on ultra-wideband (UWB) tech, instead of Bluetooth. Similar to Bluetooth, UWB is a short-range, wireless communication protocol. Unlike Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, however, UWB operates at much higher frequencies, allowing it to capture spatial and directional data. Due to its spatial awareness capabilities, UWB tech will make it possible to easily locate missing items even when they are buried under a sofa cushion or inside a dresser drawer. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

As you can see in Tile's internal concept art above, the upcoming UWB tracker will not look very different from the existing Tile Mate and Tile Pro, which are two of the best Bluetooth trackers currently available. It will have a square shape, with a center button and a flat back. According to TechCrunch, the next-gen Tile tracker will be launched later this year and will support both iOS and Android devices. Tile plans to continue selling its existing Bluetooth-enabled trackers, since UWB tech is currently limited to newer flagship smartphones. Apart from Samsung's Galaxy Smart Tag, the next-gen Tile tracker will also take on Apple's AirTags, which are also expected to debut later this year.

Tile is also said to be working on an AR-enabled camera view, which will guide users to their lost item's location with the help of overlays such as directional arrows and an AR view of the location.