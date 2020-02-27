Tim Cook Ed Farm Ar AnnouncementSource: Brandon Wilson

What you need to know

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Alabama.
  • Education non-profit EdFarm will be using ARKit.
  • Cook was part of the announcement event.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been in Alabama to help announce a new AR initiative by education non-profit EdFarm. The outfit intends to use AR to "bring Civil Rights history to life" with the help of Apple's Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculums.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, tweets showing Cook's attendance have appeared online along with a short video.

Cook took the opportunity to highlight the importance of Civil Rights education in the area.

It's the story about Civil Rights about education about this city and its centrality to the American project of forming a more perfect union. So in our common quest to build a new future defined by education, innovation, and technology, we have to meet today's enduring injustices with the enduring commitment to equality that the city has long embodied.

Apple's Everyone Can Code and Everyone Can Create curriculums are aimed at making sure everyone has access to the tools needed to learn to create art and learn to code apps.