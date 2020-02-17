Earlier today, Apple released a statement to its investors that the company will miss its Q2 earnings guidance due to the impact of the coronavirus across its supply chain. Now, Bloomberg has obtained an internal memo that CEO Tim Cook sent to employees earlier today that also sheds some light on the effect that the virus has had on the company.

In the memo, Cook expressed his appreciation to everyone at Apple for their work in addressing the matter, and also mentioned that the company will be doubling its monetary efforts in fighting against the virus.

He also confirmed that "corporate offices and contact centers have reopened across China", and that the company's retail stores are also beginning to reopen to the public, but that Apple is experiencing a "slower return to normal conditions" than the company had anticipated.

Cook goes on to assure employees that this impact is only temporary and that "Apple is fundamentally strong". He closes by stressing that the company's first priority remains "the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers, and the communities in which we operate".

The entire leaked memo is below.