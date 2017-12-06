I was raised on Apple but I was raised in Canada, so seeing Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, demonstrating iPhone X for Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, makes me all six colors of maple leaf happy. And proud.
Great to meet with Apple's @tim_cook at the Fortune Global Forum to talk about how we can get more women & girls in STEM and learning to code – thanks for the product demo, too… pic.twitter.com/ojnJT5jrE7— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 6, 2017
Thank you @JustinTrudeau on behalf of our Canadian employees and everyone at Apple. We appreciate your deep commitment to the many values we share. https://t.co/dc5kNL9zNC— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 6, 2017
I bet they talked about quantum computing next.