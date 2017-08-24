Tim Cook is Apple's CEO and a member of their board of directors, and the reason that Apple products can be both manufactured and sold less-expensively than ever. A logistical mastermind with an uncanny ability to recollect facts and figures, Cook has led Apple's climb up the profit and stock charts to record levels.
August 24, 2017: Tim Cook goes on tour, hits CTS in Cincinnati, Data Center plans and Apple Store visits in Iowa
Tim Cook is touring the midwest and sharing his visits at manufacturing partners, future data center sites, a school, and Apple Stores on Twitter.
Thanks to the team at CTS in Cincinnati, manufacturers of best-in-class testing equipment for Apple. Enjoyed my visit this morning! pic.twitter.com/lFLW5caYxw— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017
CTS creates equipment that tests the water resistance of Apple Watch and iPhone 7 (and presumably later) devices.
(And yes, the Internet is now fascinated with what was in Tim Cook's pockets...)
Looking forward to working with @KimReynoldsIA & @CityofWaukee for Apple's newest data center to serve N American customers. pic.twitter.com/anKRn8VGOE— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017
As iCloud, Apple Music, App Store, and all of Apple's other services businesses continue to grow, and the company completes its move off of AWS and Azure to its own server infrastructure, Apple is bringing more and more data centers online. They serve to both highlight the companies ecologically-friendly policies but also the realities of serving both customers and increasingly nationalistic governments who want jobs and data in the region they're serving.
.@WaukeeAPEX thanks for showing me around! Loved seeing the collaboration among students and depth of learning at your school. pic.twitter.com/5tXirdzEaO— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017
Great day in the Hawkeye State! A shout out to the dedicated team at Apple Jordan Creek. pic.twitter.com/94b1nHztCA— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 24, 2017
Apple is also focusing on education and bringing coding in general and Swift, its next-generation programming language, in particular to schools and kids.
Cook and Apple are expected to announce more along those lines tomorrow.
August 16, 2017: Tim Cook condemns hate, pledges donations to SPLC, ADL
Tim Cook has sent a note to Apple employees sharing his feelings and the company's plans following the recent demonstrations and attack in Charlottesville.
Recode obtained a copy of the note and has shared it, as follows:
Team,
Like so many of you, equality is at the core of my beliefs and values. The events of the past several days have been deeply troubling for me, and I've heard from many people at Apple who are saddened, outraged or confused.
What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world.
We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it. This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality. I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans.
Regardless of your political views, we must all stand together on this one point — that we are all equal. As a company, through our actions, our products and our voice, we will always work to ensure that everyone is treated equally and with respect.
I believe Apple has led by example, and we're going to keep doing that. We have always welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world and showed them that Apple is inclusive of everyone. We empower people to share their views and express themselves through our products.
In the wake of the tragic and repulsive events in Charlottesville, we are stepping up to help organizations who work to rid our country of hate. Apple will be making contributions of $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. We will also match two-for-one our employees' donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30.
In the coming days, iTunes will offer users an easy way to join us in directly supporting the work of the SPLC.
Dr. Martin Luther King said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter." So, we will continue to speak up. These have been dark days, but I remain as optimistic as ever that the future is bright. Apple can and will play an important role in bringing about positive change.
Best,
Tim
Cook has a history of staying engaged with people and in places where he believes Apple can use its considerable influence to affect change. It remains to be seen how or if that might change going forward.
Reminder: @tim_cook is not on any government councils. (But has gone to some meetings.)https://t.co/yw2NIi4eNu pic.twitter.com/k7HNcDi8Mb— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) August 17, 2017
June 16, 2017: Tim Cook talks Steve Jobs, AR, and Trump in new interview
If Tim Cook wants one thing to outlast him at Apple, it's the legacy of late co-founder Steve Jobs. In a recent interview, Cook spoke about how tied the company still was to Jobs' ideals, even five and a half years after his death. sweating the small details, building for quality, and understanding the importance of user experience, Cook says, are baked into Apple's foundation.
From Bloomberg:
In essence, these principles that Steve learned over many years are the basis for Apple. It doesn't mean the company hasn't changed. The company's going to change. It's going to go into different product areas. It's going to learn and adjust. Many things have changed in the company, even in the last six to seven years. But our "Constitution" shouldn't change. It should remain the same. I think of it as a North Star. It's always important to have that in mind as you make decisions. It actually makes decision-making much simpler.
Cook was also asked about some of Apple's recent announcements, including the upcoming HomePod speaker and the company's forays into augmented reality (AR). On where AR is going, Cook had this to say:
You'll see things happening in enterprises where AR is fundamental to what they're doing. You're going to see some consumer things that are unbelievably cool. Can we do everything we want to do now? No. The technology's not complete yet. But that's the beauty to a certain degree. This has a runway. And it's an incredible runway. It's time to put the seat belt on and go. When people begin to see what's possible, it's going to get them very excited—like we are, like we've been.
Cook also talked about Apple's efforts in enterprise technology, the company's advanced manufacturing fund, and his experience working with President Donald Trump:
We're dramatically different. I hope there's some areas where we're not. His focus on jobs is good. So we'll see. Pulling out of the Paris climate accord was very disappointing. I felt a responsibility to do every single thing I could for it not to happen. I think it's the wrong decision. If I see another opening on the Paris thing, I'm going to bring it up again.
Bloomberg's full interview with Tim Cook will be available in the June 19 edition of Bloomberg Businessweek magazine.
What's Tim Cook's background?
Born Timothy Donald Cook on December 1, 1960, in Robertsdale, Alabama, after graduating from Auburn University with a B.S. in industrial engineering in 1982, he got his M.B.A from Duke's Fuqua School of Business in 1988. He worked as COO of Intelligent Electronics, Director of North American Fulfillment at IBM, and as VP of Corporate Materials at Compaq. Then, in 1998, after a meeting with Steve Jobs, Cook joined Apple as SVP of Worldwide Operations. In 2005 Cook joined Nike's board of directors.
When did Tim Cook become CEO of Apple?
Cook became Apple's COO in 2007, and served as interim CEO in 2004 and 2009 while Jobs was on medical leave. When Steve Jobs resigned as CEO in 2011, Tim Cook was named Apple's new CEO and a member of their board of directors.
What defines 'Tim Cook's Apple'?
Since becoming CEO, Cook has reshaped Apple's executive management, placed a greater emphasis on charitable donations, political action, and Apple's moral center and core values, and has overseen the introduction of everything from the iPhone 4s to the iPad Air and new Mac Pro.
Can you follow Tim Cook on Twitter?
Sure can:
- Twitter: @tim_cook
