TiVo's vice president of consumer products and services Ted Malone said in an interview at CES that the company's Roku and Apple TV apps, in particular, are "in limbo."

Malone wouldn't say definitively that the apps have canceled, and he believes Android TV support may arrive at some point as a tie-in to the TiVo Stream 4K, which runs Android TV. From there, adding Fire TV support wouldn't be difficult because Fire TV apps are based on Android as well. Still, he didn't give a timeline for either.