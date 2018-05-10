If you're thinking about signing up for Amazon Prime, today is the last day that you can do so for the $99 per year price. After today, a yearly Amazon Prime subscription will run you $119. Customers whose accounts renew before June 16 will still pay $99 for the next year, but after that date, existing customers will also be subject to the new yearly price.

For those customers who pay month-to-month, your price will not change, as it was already increased earlier this year to $12.99.

Of course, if you've decided that $120 is too much money for what you get out of Prime, you can always cancel your account. Of course, you can also cancel Prime and sign up for it again right away if you want to hold on to the lower price for just one more year.