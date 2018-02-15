Whether you're someone who is always on the road or someone who just likes to have things neatly organized and ready to go in case you have to go, the perfect bag awaits you in this sale. Take this 3-layer BagSmart travel cable organizer which is down to $16.09 from its regular $25.99 price tag. It not only keeps all your USB and charging cables neat, but it also has a spot for your phone, tablet, spare batteries, pens, notebooks, and more.

If you're traveling with your camera, there are a few great choices here as well. This compact shoulder bag can fit most DSLRs and a spare lens, as well as extra batteries and memory cards, and today it's just $38.99. You probably have other gadgets to take as well, which is where this electronics travel organizer comes in handy. For just $18.19 you can easily store your gear like camera lenses, phones, tablets, external hard drives, computer mice, memory cards and tons of other stuff.

Of course, when you're traveling you need something to hold your clothes. This unisex large weekender duffle bag is down from $39.99 to $27.99 and its sizing makes it perfect to use as your "personal item" on most airlines. If you already have some nice luggage that you want to maximize, consider this 3-pack of packing cubes to keep your clothes organized and neat inside your suitcase.

There are a bunch of other bags included in this one-day sale, so be sure to check them all out and grab one today.

