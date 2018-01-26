Prices start at $609.99 for the base 64GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd-gen) Wi-Fi only. You can add cellular to it for another $80, or if storage is more important to you, you can opt for the 256GB Wi-Fi only version for $709.99. Prefer to go all out on the purchase? If so, you can pick up the 512GB Cellular iPad Pro for $889.99. The smaller 10.5-inch model is on sale starting at $579.99
Keep in mind these are all certified refurbished units which are tested and certified to work and look like new. It may arrive in a generic box, but it does come with a minimum of a 90-day warranty. To compare pricing, Apple sells the base 64GB iPad Pro for $799.99 in new condition, and Walmart has a refurb for $655.61. Each model is available in a few color options currently, so if there is a specific model that you want, you'll want to act quickly.