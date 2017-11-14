Around here, we are not strangers to Anker discounts. The company loves to put its products on sale, and you guys love to buy them. Leading up to Black Friday, Anker has released another round of discounts, but we wanted to take it one step further. We've partnered with them to bring another list of exclusive discounts to the best deals community on the internet (you guys!).
Below is a combined list of Anker's pre-Black Friday deals, as well as our Thrifter exclusive ones. Be sure to check them all out and grab as many of the items as you want! These make for great stocking stuffers, so don't miss out.
Chargers
- Anker PowerCore 13000 C - $27.19 with coupon THRIFT79
- Anker PowerCore+ 10050 w/ Quick Charge 3.0 - $26.99 with coupon THRIFT89
- Anker PowerCore 20100 Power Bank - $31.69 (no coupon needed)
- Anker PowerCore 26800 3-Port Power Bank - $47.49 (no coupon needed)
- Anker PowerPort II w/ 2 PowerIQ Ports - $12.59 (no coupon needed)
- Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger - $14.39 with coupon THRIFT23
- Anker 24W 2-Port Car Charger w/ Lightning Connector - $11.89 (no coupon needed)
- Anker 2-Port 24W USB Wall Charger PowerPort - $9.99 with coupon THRIFT24
- Anker Quick Charge 3.0 51.5W 5-Port USB Wall Charger - $25.59 with coupon THRIFT55
- Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger - $20.59 (no coupon needed)
Cables
- Anker PowerLine+ USB-C to USB A 2.0 Cable (2-pack) - $9.49 (no coupon needed)
- Anker Powerline+ USB C to USB 3.0 Cable (6ft) - $10.49 with coupon THRIFT88
- Anker Powerline+ lightning Cable (3ft) - $8.99 with coupon THRIFT66
- Anker PowerLine II Lightning Cable (10ft) - $11.89 (no coupon needed)
- Anker Powerline Micro Cable (2-pack) - $7.49 with coupon THRIFT77
Speakers
- Anker Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $14.99 with coupon THRIFT67
- Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker - $23.99 with coupon THRIFT58
- Anker SoundCore Sport Bluetooth Speaker - $31.90 with coupon RX6QE5C6
- Anker SoundSync Drive Bluetooth Car Receiver - $15.99 with code RX6QE5C6
Cases & Screen Protectors
- Anker KARAPAX Shield+ Case for iPhone X - $7.99 with coupon KRPX22DM
- Anker KARAPAX Silk Case for iPhone X - $9.99 with coupon KRPX28DM
- Anker iPad Pro 10.5" Tempered Glass Screen Protector - $6.99 (no coupon needed)
- Anker KARAPAX iPhone X Screen Protector (2 Pack) - $5.99 with coupon RL9UZZFY
Home
- Eufy Lumi Stick-On Night Light (3-pack) - $10.99 (no coupon needed)
TL;DR
- What makes this deal worth considering? - There are a TON of items available at great discounts here. From charging cables to portable power banks, lights for your house and cases for your phone, you won't want to miss out on these.
- Things to know before you buy! - Some of these items require coupon codes, and others will reflect the discounted pricing on the listing. Be sure to grab the correct code for the item you are interested in, as they are all different.