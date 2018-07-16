Conventional wall outlets are great but can be made so much better by swapping them with TopGreener's dual USB wall receptacles. Normally they sell for $20, but right now they are marked down to just $12.65 each for Prime members. If you want one of the colored versions, they are still at the full price.

Each one has two AC plugs and two USB ports, which turns a space that used to charge two devices into one that can easily charge four. The USB outlets have a 2.4A output to quickly charge your devices. Installing this receptacle is quite simple, though there are a few things to know. Be sure to check out this video before trying it for yourself. If you aren't comfortable trying it on your own, most local electricians charge very reasonable rates for swapping these things out.

