The torrent protocol is a convenient way to download large files quickly, and while it is often associated with piracy, you can find plenty of legal uses, like receiving Linux distributables, finding copyright-free music and media, and downloading libraries worth of free e-books. The only problem is that your PC can become vulnerable while you're torrenting.

To stay safe while torrenting, you need an app that reduces risks by keeping your IP private and keeping viruses out. The problem is that these types of services are generally pricey and involve a subscription plan.

Right now, however, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on Streamza, an ideal app for torrenting safely. Instead of paying monthly subscription fees, a lifetime license will cost you only $40. That's 91% off the regular price of $500! For a limited time, use coupon code MADMARCH10 at checkout to save an additional 10%!

You get 250GB worth of downloads each month that are added to a personal library, plus the included cloud storage means you can access your files from a number of other devices. Not sure what's available? Connect with other Streamza users to see what's hot or search the huge library of popular media.