The co-founder of ToTok has taken to Twitter to plead with both Google and Apple, asking that they reinstate ToTok on the App Store and Google Play.

The app was removed from the App Store and Google Play earlier this month over concerns it was being used by intelligence agencies in the United Arab Emirates to spy on its users.

Now, in a video message, Giacomo Ziani, co-founder of the app, says the move "is seriously hurting our company and putting all of our efforts at risk".

As reported by Arabian Business, he said that ToTok were international entrepreneurs with no links to any government and that data protection and privacy were their top priority.