Tough as it may be to believe, the first Toyota Prius came out 20 years ago. Since then it's become synonymous with "hybrid" in America (I can't go two minutes without seeing a Prius in my native Boston). But personally, hybrid cars don't really get my motor running. If I can't be behind the wheel of a true electric vehicle, then I want to be driving a "Plug-in Hybrid" that lets me drive pure electric at least some of the time. Fortunately for me, the Toyota Prius Prime 2017 is just such a car ... and over the two weeks I spent with it, I found out that it's a better traditional hybrid than a plug-in.

Click the video above for MrMobile's Toyota Prius Prime Review, and then see how it stacks up against the competition in MrMobile's Chevy Volt Review!