Source: StackCommerce
Flipping real estate can be a very effective way to grow your savings. But, how do you get started? The Complete Real Estate Investing: Learn to Fix & Flip, Step-by-Step Bundle offers 30 hours of essential knowledge, and it's now 97% off at $39.99.
While technology can help you save money, the banks are offering pretty bad interest rates right now. In contrast, purchasing a property in a good neighborhood is almost guaranteed to provide a great return.
Perfect for first-time investors, this collection of nine courses leads you through the process. Through concise video lessons, you'll learn how to find properties with potential, and be able to estimate the upside.
The course also looks at key concepts in residential real estate — from underwriting to securitization — and you even get DIY tips for fixer-upper properties.
Your guide is Symon He, a licensed broker and serial entrepreneur with impressive knowledge of real estate. As an instructor, he is rated at 4.4/5/5 stars by former students.
Order now for $39.99 to get lifetime access to all the content, usually worth $1,600 in total.
See Deal
Prices subject to change.
Apple confirms workers not paid correctly at India iPhone plant
Wistron has confirmed that it has put iPhone supplier Wistron on probation and that workers were not paid correctly or on time, following a riot that broke out at a factory last week.
Instagram for iPhone is receiving Apple ProRAW support today
Instagram for iPhone is getting support for Apple's new ProRAW photo format today, according to a developer on the team.
Get a look at Super Nintendo World on December 18
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
The force is strong with these great Star Wars games for Nintendo Switch
There have been some great Star Wars games released over the years, but are there any good ones on Nintendo's hybrid handheld? Here are the best Star Wars games available on the Nintendo Switch.