What you need to know
- Transit is back on Apple Watch.
- Transit's developers promised it would return back in September.
- It returns with now features in tow.
After two years away from Apple Watch, Transit is back. The app's developers said that they planned on bringing the app to the wearable back in September, and now it's here (via Engadget).
Transit is an app that is designed to atke the stress out of using public transport, and it was always popular before it was removed from the App Store a couple of years ago.
Transit is your real-time urban travel companion. Navigate your city's public transit system with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation, service disruption notifications, and departure and stop reminders... all presented in a clear, bold interface. Public transport not cooperating? Easily request a ride from Uber, Lyft or VIA, or grab the closest bikeshare.
This new re-release comes as a native watchOS 6 app and it can be installed from the on-device App Store. But this isn't just the old app released two years later. It's undergone some work, with some new features added.
One of those is more detailed information on future arrival times as well as a map to make sure you don't get lost on the way to your next bus or train. The app will also notify users if a trip is wheelchair-friendly, too.
Transit is a free download and it's available from the App Store now.
