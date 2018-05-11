As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a big sale on refurbished Philips Hue kits going on. These items are sold by Tech Union and fulfilled by Amazon. Being refurbished, they are all tested to work and look like new, and come with a 90-day limited warranty.

Arguably the best deal here is the 3rd-gen Starter Kit, which comes with 3 color ambiance bulbs and the Hue Bridge for just $111.99. Other refurb kits sell for $150, and the latest starter kit sells for $170. There's also some extra A19 color bulbs on sale for $31.99, as well as the BR30 bulbs for the same price.

If you have an existing Philips Hue LightStrip, you can grab an extension for $23.99. The Hue Bloom is a tabletop dimmable lamp that lights up in millions of different colors, and today it's down to $43.99. You can opt for the Hue Go which has a built-in battery for just a few bucks more if you prefer.

Be sure to check out the full sale and load up today, before the prices jump back up.

