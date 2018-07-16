As part of its Prime-exclusive deals of the day, Amazon has Toshiba's 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $289.99, which is $110 lower than it normally sells for. This TV was only just released at the end of May and has never had a price drop prior to this one. The TV set itself has a beautiful 4K panel, 3 HDMI ports (including 1 with ARC), a USB, composite, optical, antenna, audio output, and an Ethernet port.

The Fire TV software brings smart features to the TV like the ability to stream your favorite media from popular services like Hulu, Netflix, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more. The included Voice Remote with Alexa lets you find something to watch by simply asking for it, and you can even switch apps, play music, and control smart home devices using it as well.

Amazon also has a bunch of its other hardware on sale for all-time low prices, like the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Cloud Cam and more. Be sure to check them out.

