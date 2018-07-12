Right now Amazon has the UE Wonderboom speaker down to just $49.99 in Midnight Blue and Deep Blue, which is a match for the lowest direct price drop we've seen. This is part of a big Amazon sale on audio and studio equipment. It is one-day only and exclusive to Prime members.

While compact, the Wonderboom speaker blasts sound out 360 degrees which helps kick up any party. It's water-resistant and can last for up to ten hours on a single charge. The Bluetooth can connect from up to 100 feet away from your device. What's cool about Wonderboom speakers is that two of them can be connected together for even bigger sound.

This speaker features a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon with almost 800 reviews.

