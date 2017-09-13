My productivity just jumped by 50% thanks to a dedicated Trello Mac App.

OK. so maybe I'm exaggerating a bit, but I'm very happy that Trello has released a dedicated Mac app. It's already making my life a lot easier. I'm a Menu bar fanatic, and Trello for Mac has a Menu bar tool so I can quickly and easily open the app without having to open a web browser. The best part: It functions exactly like the web app, so there is no learning curve. Your workflow doesn't change a bit.

Free - Download now

There's not much more to say about Trello for Mac except that it works exactly the same as it does on the web. If you're already a Trello user, you're going to love it.

My favorite feature is the Menu bar tool. You can enable it in the settings section of the Trello app, which is accessed by clicking on the gear icon in the upper right corner of the window.

If you've never used Trello, I highly recommend it for all sorts of projects. The iMore team, and the entire Mobile Nations team uses it to track our workload and it's invaluable.

Here's the Mac App Store summary:

Stay productive with a beautiful minimal interface that doesn't get in the way of your work.

Create new cards instantly from anywhere with a Quick Add window.

Get notified whenever there's new activity in any of your Trello boards.

Work on multiple boards at once with multiple windows.

Set a global shortcut that opens the main window from anywhere.

Navigate between your starred boards with a quick shortcut.

Use Touch Bar to view starred boards, create new cards, and open new windows.

All Trello shortcuts work just like the web, including keyboard shortcuts, drag & drop and more.

Trello for Microsoft should be out later today or tomorrow, so if you're not a Mac user, stay tuned. You'll be able to use a dedicated Windows app very soon.