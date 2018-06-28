Luckily, Fortnite has been pretty smooth since launch, but if you are experiencing some issues, here's a few tips to help you out.

No game is perfect and Fortnite is no different. The iOS version of the game is still relatively new in "app years," and due to the massive amounts of people who play Fortnite every day and all the cross-platform capabilities, there's plenty of room for error.

Sometimes Fortnite just starts off a bit wonky. I have loaded the game a couple of times and noticed weird resolutions glitches, choppy graphics, and sometimes even a problem matchmaking.

A matchmaking error can be the most frustrating errors to receive because a lot of times they can be out of your control. But there are a few things you can try to help move things along.

Make sure you have a strong connection. If your Wi-Fi is spotty or your data connection is weak, you're way more likely to run into matchmaking issues. Try closing and reopening Fortnite. A soft reset like this can sometimes clear up minor issues. Check the Epic Games and Fortnite Twitter accounts. The company is usually outstanding at communicating if servers are down or maintenance is being done causing gameplay interference. Reinstall Fortnite. I know it sucks, but deleting the app and reinstall it can fix issues on occasion. Plus, all your progress is stored with your Epic Games account so that you won't lose anything but time.

Trouble with cross-platform play

I have only come across this issue once since Fortnite launch on iOS; however, I did manage to find one little trick that seemed to work.

I kept trying to play with my friend who plays on PC, and for some reason, we would connect and after a minute or two in the lobby before we would disconnect. On the off chance, I decided to log out of my Epic Games account, close the app, and then log back in; to my surprise, it worked.

Now, is this a sure fix for this problem? Probably not; however, it did work for me, so if you experience this issue, it may be worth a shot! As always, keep an eye on the Epic Games and Fortnite Twitter accounts, they often are on top of big issues like this fairly quickly.

Any other issues you encountered?

Have you come across any other issues with Fortnite? Did you figure out a fix? Let me know in the comments down below!