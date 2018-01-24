How to use True Tone on your iPhone or iPad

True Tone is a relatively recent display feature on iOS devices that allows your iPhone or iPad's display to adjust its color temperature based on the light of its current surroundings. Warmer light in the room leads to warmer colors on your display. The effect somewhat mirrors what happens when light hits a piece of paper, and Apple says that the feature is in part meant to reduce eye strain.

True Tone was introduced with the 9.7-inch iPad Pro in 2016 and has since slowly made its way across Apple's mobile line. Here's how you control True Tone on your iPhone and iPad.

What devices support True Tone?

Relatively few devices support True Tone at the present time, but Apple has brought the technology to both the iPhone and iPad. These are the devices that support True Tone: