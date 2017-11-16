When I first had a chance to play with the iPhone X's TrueDepth front-facing camera system during the last iPhone event, I left Steve Jobs Theater with cameras on the brain.

True Depth vs. Dual Lens

Thanks to physics, it's highly unlikely we'll ever see true shallow depth of field on an iPhone — there's just not enough room in the casing for a proper lens. But Apple (and its competitors) have been hard at work building effective simulations for various "bokeh" depth of field effects.

On the iPhone X, Apple has implemented it in two distinct ways: On the front of the iPhone X, the TrueDepth's various IR and dot sensors help measure depth, while the dual-lens rear camera system estimates depth by using the varied focal length of the two lenses.

Both techniques make up Apple's "Portrait mode," but they're using very different technology to achieve the same result. When you use the TrueDepth system to take a selfie, the iPhone X is creating a depth map using the system's IR sensors. The dual lens system, in contrast, measures depth by looking at the difference in distance between what the wide-angle lens sees and what the telephoto sees, creating a multi-point depth map from that data.

The difference between the two is all in the collection of data: Once your iPhone X has that information, it's processed in similar ways by the on-board image signal processor (ISP) and turned into depth of field information, producing artificial foreground and background blurs around your subject.

The fight for focus

Even if it was primarily developed for Face ID, the TrueDepth system is arguably a huge leap forward in depth mapping and camera technology. So I got curious: Could the TrueDepth-powered front camera take better depth of field photos than the rear camera?

To test this question, I took my iPhone X on a short photo adventure, attempting to snap identical photos with the front-facing and rear-facing cameras.

There are some caveats in this test, of course: With different focal lengths and apertures (2.87 and ƒ/2.2 for the front-facing camera, vs. 6 and ƒ/2.4 for the rear-facing) framing the exact picture was often tricky; in addition, the ISP was much more reticent to create a depth map for non-human subjects on the front-facing camera — I often had to shoot significantly wider on the front-facing camera to get it to enable Portrait mode.

The results are fascinating: On photos with faces in them, the front-facing camera captures an astounding amount of close-up depth, and uses it to create much more natural looking fades and depth of field effects around the subject.