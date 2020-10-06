Though Prime Day is still a week away, Anker's already having a one-day sale at Amazon on its popular and well-reviewed Soundcore audio accessories. The Bluetooth speakers have dropped as low as $28 with 30% or more off, making now the perfect time to pick something up for playing tunes around the house.

Listen up Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers Well-reviewed Anker Soundcore audio accessories are on sale at Amazon today only, including some of its most popular speakers. Most are down to new lows too, so you want to grab them before the day is out. Up to 30% off See at Amazon

Anker's Bluetooth speakers are affordable even when not on sale, but these one-day discounts make them easy pickups. The upgraded Anker Soundcore 2 speaker, for example, is down to its all-time low price at $27.88. The 12W speaker usually sells for $40. It's compact and durable with an IPX7 rating meaning it's great for taking on the go. It also has a 24-hour battery life.

The popular Anker Soundcore Flare speaker is also down to one of its best prices ever at $39.99, over $20 off. It's great for turning up the volume with dual drivers and passive bass radiators, along with BassUp technology which analyzes and enhances your music's bass frequencies as it plays.

There's an integrated ring of LEDs around the bottom of the speakers which can phase, pulse, or shine different colors with five customizable modes in total to help set the mood. With two of the speakers, you can listen in stereo by linking them together and even double the power with Boost mode. The speaker itself is durable, too, with an IP67 rating that can resist water and dust.

Possibly the most interesting item in the sale is the Anker Soundcore Wakey. The Wakey is a multi-functional FM radio alarm clock that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker and has a built-in Qi charger on top. It supports fast wireless charging up to 10W and you can set up to 15 individual alarms. It even helps you drift off with sleep-inducing ambient sounds. At $61.99, it's down to a new low price with $28 off.

Be sure to check out the entire sale and snap up one of Anker's best Soundcore Bluetooth speakers for less while you can.