This AmazonBasics sit/stand converter lets you turn your current sitting desk into a standing one with ease. When it was first released, this adjustable stand sold for around $220, and today's price drop makes it the most affordable it has ever been.

It has a 20-pound maximum capacity, but that should be enough to accommodate your laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse and more. There are two built-in clips to make cable management easy, and switching between sitting and standing is as simple as pulling a lever. It sits just two inches above your current desk at its lowest and extends up to 20 inches at its highest.

There is no assembly required as it ships ready to use. Simply unbox it, put it on your desk, and start standing. If this is your first standing desk, you may want to consider picking up an anti-fatigue mat as well to make the transition a bit easier for you.

