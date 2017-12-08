TV App FAQ: Everything you need to know!

Apple is planning on making your binge watching experience easier than ever on the Apple TV with a new app — TV. Here's everything you need to know!

What's new with the TV app?

Access to the TV app appears to be rolling out for many iOS and Apple TV users in the UK. Some users in France and Germany are also reporting that the app is starting to show up on their devices.

What is the TV app?

The TV app takes all the media from the various TV and movie watching apps you have — like HBO Now, Hulu, Showtime, etc. —and brings it all together in one convenient spot. This eliminates the need for you to open separate apps when deciding what you want to watch.

Will it know where I left off?

Yes! Upon launching TV, you will see a section entitled Up Next, which shows all the content you are currently watching. You select the content you want, and Apple TV starts playing it immediately and even launches the app needed to do so.

For example, if you've been watching Game of Thrones on the HBO Now app, you can launch TV and select the episode you're currently watching. Your Apple TV will then launch HBO Now and immediately start playback from where you left off.

You can always get back to the TV app by pressing the TV button on your Siri remote.

What if I want to watch something new?

Don't worry, if you scroll down on the main screen, you can reach the discovery section, where you will be given a ton of options for new content you haven't seen yet, ranging from popular TV shows and movies to suggestions from new services you might not even have yet.

Can I purchase content?

Of course! If you scroll over to the Store tab, you can purchase content and even sign up for streaming services right in TV from all your media sources.

Does it work with iPhone or iPad?

Yes, it does! The TV app will also be launching for iPhone and iPad by the end of 2016, meaning you can take all your great media with you and never lose your place!

Siri integration?

You know it! Ask Siri to play your favorite show, and she'll start playing it instantly from where you left off.

Can I quick launch the TV app?

When the update is released, the TV button on your Siri remote will launch the TV app. Furthermore, to get back to the Apple Tv's main menu you'll have to tap the Menu button a few times. Don't worry, if you hate it you can change the button's behavior in your Settings.

Netflix?

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Netflix will work with TV.

When and where can I get it?

TV will be available for tvOS and iOS via update by the end of this calendar year, mostly likely sometime in December. As of right right now, the launch is U.S. only.

Any other updates coming to Apple TV?

There is finally going to be single sign-on! No more signing into all your apps individually.

Apple states: "Now when you enter your cable or satellite subscription credentials on Apple TV, you get immediate access to all the apps in your pay TV package that support single sign-on."

What do you think of TV?

What do you make of the new TV app? Are you excited to have all your content in one place? Let us know in the comments below.