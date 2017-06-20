tvOS 11 beta: How to troubleshoot common problems

tvOS 11 won't install or update on your Apple TV? Here's what to do!

tvOS may be going to 11, but it's only in beta right now. That means you can install and update it, but if it times out, fails to verify, won't download, won't complete, or won't reboot, you won't really get to try it out. Here's hoping everything goes smoothly, but if it doesn't, here's what you can try!

1. How to force quit the Settings app

If the Settings app won't find the beta to install or won't let you start the update, you can try force quitting it. Just press and hold the Menu button on your Siri remote. Easy as pie.

Restart the Apple TV

If you're still having trouble, you can force restart the Apple TV itself:

Launch Settings. Click on System. Click on Restart.

Or simply hold down the Menu and Home button until the Apple TV resets.

3. How to fix a bricked Apple TV

If your Apple TV is completely unresponsive, it may be time to connect it to your computer and force a restore via iTunes. Here's how to do so.

Plug your Apple TV in to your computer using a USB-C to USB cable. Open iTunes. Select the Apple TV from the Devices menu, then click Restore Apple TV.

4. Still can't get your Apple TV to work?

It may be time to book a Genius appointment at a nearby Apple Store. You may be asked for your Apple TV's serial number; you can find it by checking one of three sources:

If your Apple TV boots, you can go to Settings > General > About (or Settings > Remotes and Devices > Bluetooth > Remote for your Siri Remote's serial number).

(or for your Siri Remote's serial number). If your Apple TV's bricked, you can view the serial number by connecting it to your Mac via USB-C cable and opening iTunes .

and opening . Can't get any signal from your Apple TV? Turn it over; the serial number is located on the bottom of the device, below the FCC symbols and information.

If you're on the developer beta, and the Apple Store knows it, they may redirect you to developer support. If you failed to install the beta, though, or they just take pity on you, they may help you anyway.

Any other tvOS 11 questions or troubleshooting worries?

Run into a problem with the new Apple TV beta you can't fix? Let us know in the comments!