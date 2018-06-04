Here's absolutely everything you need to know from Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote in regards to new features and updates to tvOS. What's new with tvOS 12?

There are a couple of new updates when it comes to tvOS, but the biggest thing people are most excited for is the Dolby Atmos support. With Atmos, you get room-filling sound that's unlike a traditional surround sound setup. Atmos completely immerses you in 3D sound, creating an experience with audio that flows all around you and makes you feel like you're right in the centre of whatever you're watching or listening to. All of your movies will automatically get the Atmos upgrade for free. Oh! And iTunes offers the largest collection of 4K HDR movies, so all of your movies are also getting a 4k HDR upgrade for free.

What's new with the TV app? You can watch Live news with the TV app which is similar to watching live sports. In fact, there's a huge range of live sports and new coverage with over 100+ video channels that will be available to watch in real-time. Apple is also working with different companies in a number of countries to bring users easy access to Apple TV, with Charter Spectrum coming later this year to Apple TV for all Live channels and programs. France = Canal+

Switzerland = Salt.

USA = Charter Spectrum Users will also be able to have more remote control support thanks to different brands that have designed remotes that are compatible with Apple TV. Bye bye, Single Sign-On — Hello Zero Sign-On Securely and automatically unlock all supported apps for your TV service with Zero Sign-On! Charter spectrum will be the first to support Zero Sign-On. New Aerial backgrounds and Locations