tvOS 12 is only in beta right now. That means you can install and update the beta, but if it times out, fails to verify, won't download, won't complete, or won't reboot, you don't have a whole lot of ways to get the help you need. Here's hoping everything goes smoothly, but if it doesn't, here's what you can try!

1. How to force quit the Settings app

If the Settings app won't find the beta to install or won't let you start the update, you can try force quitting it. Just press and hold the Menu button on your Siri remote. Easy as pie.

Restart the Apple TV

If you're still having trouble, you can force restart the Apple TV itself:

Launch Settings. Click on System. Click on Restart.

Or simply hold down the Menu and Home button until the Apple TV resets.

3. How to fix a bricked Apple TV

If your Apple TV is completely unresponsive, it may be time to connect it to your computer and force a restore via iTunes. Here's how to do so.