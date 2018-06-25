tvOS 12 is only in beta right now. That means you can install and update the beta, but if it times out, fails to verify, won't download, won't complete, or won't reboot, you don't have a whole lot of ways to get the help you need. Here's hoping everything goes smoothly, but if it doesn't, here's what you can try!
1. How to force quit the Settings app
If the Settings app won't find the beta to install or won't let you start the update, you can try force quitting it. Just press and hold the Menu button on your Siri remote. Easy as pie.
- Restart the Apple TV
If you're still having trouble, you can force restart the Apple TV itself:
- Launch Settings.
- Click on System.
- Click on Restart.
Or simply hold down the Menu and Home button until the Apple TV resets.
3. How to fix a bricked Apple TV
If your Apple TV is completely unresponsive, it may be time to connect it to your computer and force a restore via iTunes. Here's how to do so.
- Plug your Apple TV in to your computer using a USB-C to USB cable.
- Open iTunes.
- Select the Apple TV from the Devices menu, then click Restore Apple TV.
You can then try installing the beta again.
4. Still can't get your Apple TV to work?
It may be time to book a Genius appointment at a nearby Apple Store. You may be asked for your Apple TV's serial number; you can find it by checking one of three sources:
- If your Apple TV boots, you can go to Settings > General > About (or Settings > Remotes and Devices > Bluetooth > Remote for your Siri Remote's serial number).
- If your Apple TV's bricked, you can view the serial number by connecting it to your Mac via USB-C cable and opening iTunes.
- Can't get any signal from your Apple TV? Turn it over; the serial number is located on the bottom of the device, below the FCC symbols and information.
If you're on the developer beta, and the Apple Store knows it, they may redirect you to developer support. If you failed to install the public beta, though, or they just take pity on you, they may help you anyway.
Any other tvOS 12 beta questions or troubleshooting worries?
Run into a problem with the new Apple TV beta you can't fix? Let us know in the comments!