Apple pushed out an update to tvOS with new features. Here's everything that's changed in tvOS 11!

If you're in front of your television set right now, you can download the update to tvOS 11. There hasn't been a whole lot of talk about the Apple TV operating system from Apple, but it turns out there are a few exciting new features

How to download tvOS 11 on your Apple TV

Automatic light and dark modes based on location

Apple added a feature that will automatically adjust the theme of Apple TV from light to dark mode, depending on the time of day it is in your area. You'll have to enable Location Time Zone for it to work and the theme will change from light to dark at sunrise and sunset in your time zone.

Apple TV Remote in Control Center

If you've updated to iOS 11, you'll also be able to customize Control Center with access to the Apple TV Remote so you can navigate and play content.

AirPlay 2

AirPlay 2 will be useful for devices that support multi-room AirPlay connectivity. Apple is adding this to Apple TV mainly for support for HomePods coming later this year.

Home screen syncing for multiple Apple TV devices

If you have multiple Apple TV devices, you'll be able to make all of the Home screens look the same across all devices. If you want Netflix to be in your Favorites tray, it'll be there in your living room and bedroom. No more manually changing the Home screen on each Apple TV.

Better AirPod integration

If you have AirPods paired to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, they will automatically also pair with your Apple TV if you're signed into iCloud instead of having to pair them like traditional Bluetooth headphones.

4K HDR support (5th-generation Apple TV only)

The tvOS update also includes support for 4K display content. This includes new 4K screensavers, 4K iTunes movie and video support (with free upgrades to 4K for previously purchased content), and some more enhancements, specific to the 5th-generation 4K Apple TV, which arrives in stores on September 22.

And more

Apple also added a lot of under-the-hood improvements and API frameworks for app and game developers. Look out for app store improvements, support for Machine learning, and more.

Anything we missed?

Have you noticed anything new in tvOS 11 that isn't listed here? Put it in the comments and we'll check it out!