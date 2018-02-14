Twelve South, the company behind several accessories for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, has announced a new version of its SurfacePad case aimed exclusively at the iPhone X. The leather folio-style case retains the familiar card slots to hold a couple of credit or debit cards, as well as the ability to fold into a landscape display and viewing stand.

But there are some new features that come with the SurfacePad for iPhone X. The case automatically wakes or sleeps your iPhone's display when you open and close it, functionality previously supported only by Apple's official folio leather case. The iPhone X version also features a new, full-grain leather that should last longer than on previous versions of the case. It's also getting two exclusive colors: Cognac and Deep Teal, which replace the camel and navy colors on the older revisions.

You can grab the Surface Pad for iPhone X now from Twelve South's website for $49.99.

