The MagicBridge from Twelve South is currently on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon, a savings of $5. Whether you want to tidy up your desk a bit or are tired of your trackpad always moving on your desk, you are going to want this MagicBridge. The idea behind it is simple, you snap your keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2 into the mold, and turns them into one. It has cutouts so that you can charge both while still in the MagicBridge, and best of all you can configure it to have the Trackpad on the left or right, depending on your preference.

This is only the second discount on this product, and the largest one yet, so don't miss out. It still sells for the full retail price of $34.99 at Twelve South's own store, Best Buy and more.

See at Amazon