What you need to know
- Twitter is experiencing API irregularity affecting all of its services.
- Reports of problems in-browser and on Tweetdeck.
- Also affecting Twitter for iOS.
Twitter is experiencing irregularities with its APIs which is affecting all of its services this morning.
We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019
The news first broke early this morning with outages affecting Twitter and Tweetdeck. Twitter and other users have reported experiencing problems trying to Tweet, getting notifcations and sending DMs.
As per Twitter's API Status website"
Investigating - As of 2019-10-02 06:35:00 UTC, The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity causing lowered success rates across all APIs. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 07:33 UTC
Monitoring - As of 05:00:00, Oct 2 UTC - All APIs/products should be operating normally Oct 2, 05:14 UTC
Update - The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity affecting all products/APIs that occurred starting on October 2 at approximately 00:50 UTC. Data may be delayed or missing at this time. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 02:55 UTC
Investigating - The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity affecting the streaming APIs that occurred starting on October 2 at approximately 00:50 UTC. Data may be delayed this time. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 01:29 UTC
It seems the issue was resolved for a time, but has now resurfaced. As you can see from the screenshot below, Twitter for iOS is not currently letting users send Tweets from the app:
Below is a full list of Twitter's services and how they are affected.