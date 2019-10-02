Investigating - As of 2019-10-02 06:35:00 UTC, The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity causing lowered success rates across all APIs. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 07:33 UTC

Monitoring - As of 05:00:00, Oct 2 UTC - All APIs/products should be operating normally Oct 2, 05:14 UTC

Update - The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity affecting all products/APIs that occurred starting on October 2 at approximately 00:50 UTC. Data may be delayed or missing at this time. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 02:55 UTC

Investigating - The Twitter data team is investigating a system irregularity affecting the streaming APIs that occurred starting on October 2 at approximately 00:50 UTC. Data may be delayed this time. We will provide an update as soon as we know more. Oct 2, 01:29 UTC