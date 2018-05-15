Using thousands of behavioural signals while combing through searches, replies, and conversations, Twitter will now begin to push your Tweets down and away from larger audiences if you're intentionally being a jerk.
The news was announced on Tuesday, with Twitter saying that the social media app will not only focus on individual Tweets, but a person's engagement and use of the app as a whole.
Among the signals Twitter will use: whether you tweet at large numbers of accounts you don't follow, how often you're blocked by people you interact with, whether you created many accounts from a single IP address, and whether your account is closely related to others that have violated its terms of service. (Buzzfeed)
Twitter has of course been plagued with issues in the past regarding hate speech, bullying, and harassment, but the company believes that these new changes could be effective and be the beginning of change that Twitter's users are looking for.
Directionally, it does point to probably our biggest impact change. This is a step, but we can see this going quite far… This is not an endpoint. We have to be constantly ten steps ahead. Because even a system like this, a new model, people will figure out how to game it, take advantage of it. (Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey)
Users will be able to toggle their behavioural filters on and off depending on the content they want to see. The changes will begin to appear by the end of this week.