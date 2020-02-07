Twitter logoSource: Windows Central

What you need to know

  • Twitter is down right now for many people across the globe.
  • A spike in outage alerts started around 4 p.m. ET.
  • The outage prevents people from sending new tweets and refreshing their timelines.

Updated February 7, 2020: It appears Twitter has solved whatever issue was plagueing the service. You should now be able to send new tweets once more.

Okay, don't freak out, but Twitter is down right now. Well, for a substantial number of users anyway. According to Down Detector, reports of the outage started coming in around 4 p.m. ET.

It appears you can still see your timeline, but you can't send new tweets. Some of us have also noticed we can't refresh our timelines either. It's unclear what other parts of the service might be affected, but expect issues.

Downdetector Twitter Outage Map Feb 7Source: Down Detector

For now, you'll have to go without mainlining Twitter until the social media giant can restore full service. We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.