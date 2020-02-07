What you need to know
- Twitter is down right now for many people across the globe.
- A spike in outage alerts started around 4 p.m. ET.
- The outage prevents people from sending new tweets and refreshing their timelines.
Updated February 7, 2020: It appears Twitter has solved whatever issue was plagueing the service. You should now be able to send new tweets once more.
Okay, don't freak out, but Twitter is down right now. Well, for a substantial number of users anyway. According to Down Detector, reports of the outage started coming in around 4 p.m. ET.
You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020
It appears you can still see your timeline, but you can't send new tweets. Some of us have also noticed we can't refresh our timelines either. It's unclear what other parts of the service might be affected, but expect issues.
For now, you'll have to go without mainlining Twitter until the social media giant can restore full service. We'll update this post with more information as it becomes available.
Foxconn will begin producing surgical masks to combat coronavirus
Foxconn has turned its attention toward making surgical masks amid a worldwide shortage.
DHS reportedly using database that tracks millions of smartphone users
A Wall Street Journal report claims that the Department of Homeland Security may have purchased access to a commercial database of cellphone location data, using it for immigration and border enforcement.
iPhone factory staff told not to return to work over Coronavirus fears
iPhone factory workers have been told not to return to Shenzhen, in order to comply with government virus prevention measures.
Want to get rolling? Here are the best fitness trackers for cyclists
Track every rotation of your ride with these fitness trackers designed specifically for cyclists.