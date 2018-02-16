We're focusing our efforts on a great Twitter experience that's consistent across platforms. So, starting today the Twitter for Mac app will no longer be available for download, and in 30 days will no longer be supported.

Twitter for Mac started as Tweetie for Mac, the brilliant native client from former Apple OpenGL engineer Loren Brichter. Twitter bought Tweetie, hired Brichter... and promptly did not much else. A while ago, Twitter outsourced a new, fully AppKit version of the app from a well known Mac development house... and promptly did not much else with it as well.

So, yay. Better no app than an abandoned one or, worse, some hideous cross-platform Electron app.

The good news is, there are a couple of excellent third-party Twitter apps for Mac.

See Twitterrific on App Store

See Tweetbot on App store