Fun fact: Twitter had apps for Roku, Android TV and Xbox.

Another fun fact: Those apps will no longer work come May 24. While Twitter didn't explicitly say why, TechCrunch says it had to do with the new European General Data Protection Regulation, which goes into effect May 25 and is the reason all of your apps have been updating and letting you know that they're updating their privacy policies and basically making a mess of your inbox in the name of privacy.

Or something.

And apparently the Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV apps will remain in service.