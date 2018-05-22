Another fun fact: Those apps will no longer work come May 24. While Twitter didn't explicitly say why, TechCrunch says it had to do with the new European General Data Protection Regulation, which goes into effect May 25 and is the reason all of your apps have been updating and letting you know that they're updating their privacy policies and basically making a mess of your inbox in the name of privacy.
Or something.
And apparently the Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV apps will remain in service.
On Thursday, May 24, Twitter for Roku, Twitter for Android TV and Twitter for Xbox will no longer be available. To get the full Twitter experience, visit https://t.co/fuPJa3nVky on your device or desktop.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 22, 2018
Why in the world would you use Twitter on your TV? Perhaps you're a glutton for punishment, or maybe you want in on the occasional exclusive content. (Before Amazon took over, Twitter was streaming Thursday night NFL games.)
So let's pour one out for Twitter on Roku, Xbox and Android TV — even if you never used 'em.