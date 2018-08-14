Two-factor authentication ... adds an extra layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring a code every time you log in. Tap the gear icon on your profile and choose Two-Factor Authentication to turn it on. ( Instagram Blog )

If someone has your password, they can easily log into your account, but with two-factor authentication, your password is like the key to a wooden door, and the additional code is like a giant metal safe right behind it; it's hard to randomly guess the combination when there are infinite possibilities.

Two-factor authentication essentially adds a nice, cushiony layer of security to your Instagram account by requiring you to enter an additional code every time you log in.

Backup codes are useful if you lose access to your phone number and can't receive a security code by text. (Instagram)

When you turn on two-factor authentication, you'll be able to have access to a list of backup codes. You'll have 5 available that you can enter just incase getting a text message is impossible. You can also reset these codes.

It's recommended to take a screenshot of these codes so you can have easy access to them, or to write them down and keep them in a safe spot just in case something goes wrong.

Will you be using two-factor authentication?

Are you someone who's keen on that extra little layer of security? Or will you stick to your regular ol' Instagram log-in routine? Let us know your thoughts on Instagram's latest update in the comments below!