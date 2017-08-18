How do you protect your photos, messages, and more from being hacked or stolen online? With two-factor authentication!

Hackers are too good, and security systems flawed. Longer complicated passwords created by generators like Safari's iCloud Keychain or third party apps like LastPass or 1Password can help, but the best way to lock down your accounts is to add extra security options for two-step or two-factor (2FA) authentication. Here's how to go about it.

What is two-factor authentication?

Two-factor authentication is the most prevalent way to secure your accounts: It asks you to authenticate that you are who you say you are by supplying not only your password, but a unique code supplied from your phone or an external app. It ensures that those accessing your accounts have access to your physical devices as well as your virtual passwords, and makes a simple password crack or social engineering hack a lot more insufficient when it comes to accessing your personal data.

What's the difference between two-factor authentication and two-step verification?

They're commonly used interchangeably, but two-factor traditionally requires two different types of authentication. That can include something you know (password), something your are (fingerprint), or something you have (Bluetooth dongle). Two-step verification, on the other hand, can use the same type of information delivered by different sources. For example, a code you remember (password) plus a code you're sent over SMS (token).

Two (or more) factors can be more secure, but two steps are typically enough for most online accounts. It's a better version of the old "security questions". It not only helps you avoid needing to remember your random answers, but it also removes the risk of relying on potentially easy-to-find information.