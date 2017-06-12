I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time!

During Ubisoft's conference at E3 today, the company announced a new mobile game launching later this year; South Park: Phone Destroyer and by all accounts it looks like a ridiculous romp into the South Park world.

The new mobile game will be a free-to-play mobile card collection real-time battle game which will task you with assembling a team of worth South Park characters onto the battlefield to defeat your opponent. The developers have said that the PVP game will be completely playable for free, but will give you the option to pay for rewards, which is pretty par for the course in free-to-play games such as these.

No official word on when it will release worldwide, but the game is currently undergoing a "soft launch" in a few European countries meaning a global release will probably happen sooner rather than later.

