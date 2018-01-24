Sheet masks have been popular in places like Korea for years, but it wasn't until 2017 that the fad really began attracting the following it has in North America, but once the hype picked up, it didn't slow down! Now, whether you're someone who loves everything to do with skincare, someone who's been dealing with skin issues, or someone who is simply looking for the next best thing in beauty tech, the FOREO UFO (say that 10 times fast) might be a product worth peeking at…

Millions of women use facial masks daily to leave their skin softer, smoother and more radiant. But here at FOREO, our team was determined to show you there is a better way. Introducing UFO - the world's most advanced smart mask - putting you on the fast track to flawless-looking skin and turning a 20-minute treatment into a 90-second treat.

The UFO works to merge beauty and tech, giving you the results of a 20-30 minute-long sheet mask in around 30 seconds by using it's 360-degree smart mask treatment. The UFO combines and features Hyper-Infusion Technology (heating + cooling + T-Sonic pulsations) and LED light therapy. The best part? FOREO UFO is controlled by an app that delivers you treatment routines and measures your skincare needs day to day.

FOREO calls for the end of the sheet masks with a smartphone-controlled skin care device (Digital Trends) Rub this disk all over your face for next-level skincare (GET US NEWS) FOREO'S UFO is a vibrating puck that makes facial sheet masks better (Yahoo!)