Best Dash Cams iMore 2019

If you've seen your fair share of accidents or want always to be prepared when you're on the road, then a dashcam is a great way to capture things as they happen. Some will even work with your iPhone, though not all. With the Thinkware F800 PRO Dash Cam you can feel good knowing you have a dashcam that will get the job done. Here are the best dash cams you can get right now!

The Thinkware F800 PRO Dash Cam has a few more bells and whistles than your standard dashcam. It brings many high-end features, including red light camera and speed camera alert, super night vision, forward collision and lane departure warning systems, built-in Wi-Fi, parking surveillance, a rearview camera, and more. Simply stick the 140-degree camera to your windshield, and after a few simple installation steps, you're good to start recording! Some other funky features include the red light camera and speed camera alert. These will even save you a bit of cash if you like to pretend you're in the Fast and Furious movies. You'll also like the lane departure warning system. It informs the driver when they're veering into another person's lane. Plus, with the built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily playback your footage directly from your iPhone. No downloads or hassle required. This dashcam, with hard wire included, also comes with a rear camera, just in case you get rear-ended or smacked in a parking lot. Unfortunately, a dashcam with all this additional glitz and glam is going to cost you a bit more. Pros: 140-degree wide-angle view at 30fps

Super Night Vision

32GB MicroSD included Cons: Expensive

Best Overall Thinkware F800 PRO Dash Cam A premium camera with excellent recording features for the day and night. This camera comes with a lot of bells and whistles, like super night vision, 32GB MicroSD card, and more. £249 from Amazon

Best Value: Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder

If you like recording seamless, sharp, full HD video, instantaneous playback footage, and quick installation without any additional migraines, the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is bound to be your car dash's new BFF. One of the coolest things about the Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder is the emergency recording feature. The camera, using its hyper-sensitive G-sensor, will sense the impact and trigger emergency recording mode, which will lock down and protect the current recording from being overwritten, including the critical seconds before an accident. To install the dashcam, all you must do is mount it onto your windshield and connect it to your car's lighter socket. Then you enter the time, and you're good to start recording the open road ahead of you. Pros: 160-degree viewing angle

1080p 30fps resolution

Emergency recording

16GB MicroSD included Cons: Chrome ring around lens is too noticeable

Recorded sound low

Best Value Transcend DrivePro 200 Car Video Recorder Excellent picture quality in a compact size This compact dash camera covers some impressive 160-degree viewing angles. £120 from Amazon

Best Affordability: AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam

Aukey's dashcam is the most affordably priced camera on this list, which is a breath of fresh air for those out there more price conscientious. However, don't let the low price fool you, as this cam packs many of the same features found in more expensive options in its category. For starters, this cam records in 1080p resolution, while also maintaining a strong performance in low-light conditions for nighttime driving. This camera has an emergency recording mode that incorporates a time-lapse video of your journey. Furthermore, this dash cam even carries a spare port to charge your phone. Pros: 170-degree field of view

1080p resolution

Emergency recording Cons: No MicroSD included

Best Affordability AUKEY 1080p Dash Cam Packs impressive features for the price Aukey's dashcam offers 1080p resolution, a super-wide 170-degree field of view, and time-lapse recording for an affordable price. £60 from Amazon

Best Aesthetics: Garmin Dash Cam 56

Garmin's been making car tech for ages, and wouldn't you know it; it makes a dashcam with built-in GPS! For real, though, the Dash Cam 56 is an excellent standalone GPS dashcam, as it comes with a 140-degree field of view, a dual 12V charger, and Garmin Clarity HDR. With the Dash Cam 56, you can record location, direction, speeds, data, and time, so you'll be able to provide details as to where exactly crashes happen (hopefully not at all) and the conditions under which they occur. You'll also get handy safety measures like forward-collision warnings and red-light speed camera warnings. Once you plug this one in, it's recording — it's that easy. This is a wonderful dashcam for everyone. Unlike previous models, it also includes support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Pros: Captures crisp 1440p

Garmin Clarity HDR

Voice control Cons: You have to connect to a computer for updates

No MicroSD included

Runs hot

Best Aesthetics Garmin Dash Cam 56 Crisp video with voice control Garmin's dash camera packs a lot of features in a small frame under two inches. Its Garmin Clarity HDR delivers a crisp 1440p video. £149.00 from Amazon

Best Bundle Pack: VIOFO Dash Cam A129

Dash cameras can be expensive, that's why most people usually buy just one for the front. Thankfully, VIOFO puts an end to that by offering a bundle pack that doesn't only include the camera for the front, but the rear of your car as well. What's cool about this is you get two cameras that both offer a stunning 1080p resolution, recording at 30fps. Along with the 1080p resolution, the VIOFO Dash Cam A129 delivers in some other categories seen in most premium offerings, including Super Night Vision, 2.5GHZ and 5GHZ Wi-Fi support, and it comes with a 64GB MicroSD card, which is the most storage given on the list. Pros: Front and rear 1080P 30fps cameras

Super Night Vision

64GB microSD included Cons: Runs a little hot

Wonky motion detection

Best Bundle Pack VIOFO Dash Cam A129 Top-notch features in an excellent bundle pack VIOFO Dash Cam outdoes itself with its high-end features and dual camera package. £157 from Amazon