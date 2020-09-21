What you need to know
- The UK is launching its NHS coronavirus app months into the pandemic.
- It will allow users to log symptoms and secure a test, but it won't be able to offer contact tracing,
- The new app will go live from Thursday, September 24.
The UK is set to get its own app to battle the coronavirus pandemic this week, albeit with a crucial feature missing. A tweet by the BBC's Chris Mason on Monday noted that while the government planned to debut an app on Thursday, it would do so without a critical feature — contact tracing.
NEW: Downing St tell us that from Thursday people in England will be able to download a Coronavirus app...to check and report symptoms, book a test, find out if you tested positive or not. It won't do contact tracing.— Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) September 21, 2020
The app will still offer key features, allowing users to log their symptoms if they're ill or to request a test if they suspect they've contracted the virus, but the contact tracing will be done manually by the NHS test and trace system.
It's an especially odd omission when one considers that bot Apple and Google have well-integrated for mobile contact tracing. The UK was said to be building an app off that framework, but appears to be holding off on implementing it for now.
FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 (coronavirus) Exposure Notifications system?
Speaking to the BBC, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:
We need to use every tool at our disposal to control the spread of the virus including cutting-edge technology. The launch of the app later this month across England and Wales is a defining moment and will aid our ability to contain the virus at a critical time.
The UK has been said to be at a "tipping point" in its management of the virus, with cases predicted to reach 50,000 a day in October if growth continues at the current rate.
Best Cheap Standing Desks in 2020
Report: Apple U1 chip coming to AirPods Studio, AirTags more than tracking
Apple's rumored AirPods Studio will include the U1 ultra-wideband chip, according to an anonymous leaker. They also suggest that we will see Apple's AirTags do more than just track things.
Apple has its first Primetime Emmy with Billy Crudup and 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+ has its first Primetime Emmy win on the board and it surely won't be the last.
FAQ: TikTok & WeChat ban — why it’s happening and what it means for you
Are TikTok and WeChat really being banned? When does all of this take effect? Will I still be able to use these apps? All this and more answered in our FAQ regarding the latest U.S. orders.
Cover up with the best cloth face masks you can buy
COVID-19 isn't going away very soon, but wearing a face mask whenever we're out is such an important part of minimizing the spread. Here are some of the best cloth face masks you can buy.