Amazon has a variety of UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speakers on sale for just $74.99 today, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on this popular speaker. Most of these colors have never seen a price drop from the original $199.99 price tag, so if you like any of them you'll want to grab one quickly, since this is a one day deal. The discount is available on the Deep Radiance, Origami, Panther, and Serendipity Blue color configurations.

The UE Boom 2 speaker sends sound out in all directions (360 degrees) and has a deep bass to keep the party pumping. It's waterproof, shockproof and can even connect with the Echo Dot so you can voice control it via Amazon's Alexa. The coolest thing about this speaker is that it can be wirelessly connected with over 150 other Boom 2 speakers to really crank up the volume. It features a 15-hour battery life and a Bluetooth range of 100 feet.

At this price, this is definitely one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can get, so don't miss out.

See at Amazon