I love Bluetooth speakers. I have a growing collection of them, and the WONDERBOOM from Ultimate Ears (UE) caught my eye and ear last year, with it's short, chubby design and surprisingly warm sound. I received a bright orange version that was as delightful to look at as it was to listen to and now UE has released five new colors of the effervescent li'l noise makers.
The Freestyle Collection is a new way to express yourself through your choice of Bluetooth speakers, and I must say that these are some of the snazziest-looking speakers I've ever seen. Knowing they have the sound quality to back it up is even better.
You can now grab a WONDERBOOM in the following new colors/patterns:
- Concrete: A charcoal gray/lighter gray/black affair that resembles stone.
- Avocado: Bingo. A lovely avocado-green color that's somewhere between army green and olive.
- Patches: This one's fun — it looks like blue denim with the patches you'd use to cover holes. There's a panda, a dragon, and emoji, and more.
- Raspberry: A soft, pink color that's not quite magenta, not quite hot pink, not quite red, but all kinds of yummy.
- Unicorn: A rainbow of soft, almost Eastery colors. Think of like '90s doctor's office colors, but presented far more lovingly.
If you wanna grab one of these, you can find them right on UE's website for $99.