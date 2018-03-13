I love Bluetooth speakers. I have a growing collection of them, and the WONDERBOOM from Ultimate Ears (UE) caught my eye and ear last year, with it's short, chubby design and surprisingly warm sound. I received a bright orange version that was as delightful to look at as it was to listen to and now UE has released five new colors of the effervescent li'l noise makers.

The Freestyle Collection is a new way to express yourself through your choice of Bluetooth speakers, and I must say that these are some of the snazziest-looking speakers I've ever seen. Knowing they have the sound quality to back it up is even better.