Can't get Pokemon Go to load? Nothing there when you get in? Everything frozen? Here's what's going on!
August 25, 2017: Pokémon Trainer Club is down again.
Pokémon Trainers Club (PTC), the service many players use to log in to Pokémon Go, is down. That means you won't be able to access Pokémon Go until it's back up and running again.
Those logging in using Google accounts aren't affected and can play as normal. (Though illegitimate third-party mapping services, which rely on PTC accounts for their bots, will be offline for the duration.)
Having PTC go down on the last weekend of Legendary Bird raids has left players frustrated. Hopefully The Pokémon Company is working triple time to get things fixed.
We're investigating Pokémon Trainer Club log-in issues and are working on a solution. Thanks for your patience.— Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 26, 2017
Ugh, Pokémon Go is down again — What should you do?
Don't delete the Pokémon Go app and re-download thinking it will get you back playing faster. All it will do is force you to enter your account name and password over and over again until the servers are back online, making it harder for you to check and see if it's working. Just be patient, wait, and try again every so often.
This isn't caused by there being too many people playing — this is because of a problem with the servers. Pokémon Go developer Niantic is trying to connect and authenticate who you are, so they can log you in and give you access to you account. That includes everything from your trainer to your Pokémon, your gear to your goodies.
Niantic is certainly aware of the problem and is no doubt working hard to fix it. So, everything should be back up and running as soon as possible.
While this may have ruined your plans to out hunting right now, it does give you extra time for planning and strategy. We have a ton of articles to help you get the most out of the game — see our latest Pokémon Go tips and tricks here! If you're already up to speed on those, try some of the others below!
Otherwise, stay strong and let us know when Pokémon is back up and running for you in the comments below!
Reader comments
Pokémon Go servers down again: Here's why you're getting 'Failed to Log In' right now!
This is the most badly maintained game yet, no wonder people are dropping like flies from it
I'm just worrying if my acc is being hacked by someone, because I couldn't log in my acc and even ask me to activate it, i did activate it but I still can't log in!! Seriously this is going to be my bad day if I lost all the Pokemon that I been collected!!
Can't go in to pokemon
Man I haven't been able to sign in in two days now :( I still keep checking to sign in with my google acc every now and then but still nothing idk what to do
Same. I wish they could make servers for people to join. Like there can be 10 servers. And each one holds the same amount of people before the problem started. Everything should be the same for everyone's devices.
I see all these issue being a week ago. Today is July 26th and my account froze all the sudden. Now I'm trying to log back in & it's saying my name or password is not found. And it's asking me to setup a new account??? What's going on?
I keep getting the message "currently unable to download please try again later" ever since I downloaded the app. I deleted it and the message stopped. Downloaded it again and it's back. It pops up on my screen randomly at amy time no matter what I'm doing. I have Samsung galaxy 5 and I like in ireland. Has anyone else had a similar problem?
I've heard it's better to login with a Google account. Which, I don't have.
iMore is now PokémonMore? :D
I like it, I'm really having fun with Pokémon Go and these articles are really helpful
West Michigan, USA - sporadic ability to log in.
anyways it is just something new right now. next week nobody really cares anymore and there is something else. its just the time of the year. all technology companies are quiet and nothing to write. so pokemon all in right now. next week we see new phones and thats something else
Hah! Yeah right, Pokémon Go has been popular for weeks, it's not gonna calm down anytime soon. People are having fun, and I'm glad there's loads of articles. There's still articles about phones too!
According to the link below its been in the decline for the last ten days.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/business/intelligence/peak-pokemon-go/
"SurveyMonkey Intelligence", are you serious? Give me some credible sources, that's a load of **** to me
Just as valid as your opinion.
Oh so now you act childish when I prove you wrong. Well done
You haven't proven anything actually. Please clarify.
I gave you a sample of people's opinions on record. You gave me your opinion. All opinions are equal but they are only opinions.
The proof is all around you, if you go outside to anywhere where there's a load of people, there are people playing Pokémon Go. Plus it's being released in more countries soon, so it's going to increase even just because of that
Getting a little tired of Servers being down, especially when you've just put a lure down, and activated an Essence and a lucky egg.
Found this site which tells you if the servers are working or not, which might help some
http://otakukart.com/pokemon-go-server-status/
I hit that if I think it's playing up.
Pokemon please hurry i see its a very popular game and i want to play, please expand your team or something... im waiting to catch my pokemon!
It's was back up the day you posted at about 9:00 Arkansas time, though it's not accepting my password today!
Besides the game being unplayable due to login and server issues, they seem to have taken a page out of Smurfs Village's cynical playbook by adding a $99 IAP into a game that was obviously going to be very popular with children. I know, it's obvious that parents should always disable IAP on their phones, remove all credit cards from their iTunes payment profile, and never use a password that their kids know or could easily guess - nothing could possibly go wrong, right?
Games Back Up For Me
South Bay San Jose Node
California
Please servers come back up!- St Paul MN
Might like to try playing it, but the game stopped accepting my password several days ago, and the password reset function claims that it sent you an email message but it never does so. Of course the domain and sender are whitelisted and I've checked the junk mail box. The activation email message got through without incident, as did a bug report acknowledgment.
There are lots of people with this same problem: it won't accept their password, and the password reset ("forgot my password") function does not work as it is supposed to.
The game's launch seems to have been botched incredibly overall, and they continue to roll it out worldwide even though major problems still haven't been fixed. I can't imagine that adding millions of new users is going to improve the server reliability or responsiveness either.
You're best using your Google account, that way you're verifying your password against Google who are reliable
Servers are back up for me now. Is it just me?
No, it was up for me too so I get a new account for my first time but now it's not accepting my username and password even though they are the right ones
If you're able to get to the sign in page, trying making a new account. If that works, then catch your first pokemon, then log out. Now sign in to your usual account. This worked for me (I'm using an iPhone, so it may work differently depending on the phone) , however I haven't tested it on my friends devices. Not 100% sure it will work, but worth a try I guess.
My iPad isn't working either. It's a server issue. I've been trying it with my sister for the past hour and it hasn't worked yet. Idk I hope it works soon!!!
When we get the game in India ?
Hopefully not until the servers are stabilized in the places it has already released.
Adding millions of new users is unlikely to improve the problem of the game not working because the servers are overloaded.
You're really not missing much, because the game is not working as long as the servers are down, and even when they're up sporadically lots of people can't log in and play.
I just got Pokemon go to play on the road but since I can't even register I can't play it :( I hope it goes back on before I leave!
Is it back already?
It's back as of July 19th for some reason today July 20th it suddenly won't take my username and password so I think it's down again!
I hate Pokémon GO
Why?
android,go into location in settings turn it off then go to location history turn it off make sure you are connected to wifi then open the app youll be in the middle of the ocean then turn the things you turned off happy hunting
This didn't work.
If you logon to 'Pokemon go' with a Google account you Can plat the game but with Pokemon account there servers are buggin
How do you sign in with Google?
I just bought a Samsung Galaxy core prime today just so I could start this game..... Not an expensive phone but, this sucks lol. Not working at all, I get the gps not found red banner and it won't even log in... Bummed out! USA Florida. Anyone else have the same phone and used it for this game?
I have a galaxy amp prime and it worked wonderful all week until this weekend. We are all having issues. No worries, should be ok soon hopefully :)
It's still not working right? IDK If my phone is broken.
Your phone is not broken their server is down. I just now tried to login again and it says I need to authenticate my account. When I clicked okay it said that my account cannot be authenticated and to try later. I'm bummed I do most my game during the evening when it's cooler to walk around.
What were they thinking launching into 26 more countries today when they were barely able to keep up with the ones they were already in?
I have an account. i tried to log in on the website and there it works, on game, no. it says "unable to authenticate. please try again later". some help?
Same. I guess it's still broken.
Hopefully they also take the time to fix the Footprint glitch... Everyone I met yesterday hasn't been able to get the footprints to change accurately when the Pokemon is closer... it's been very hard to track them because of it.
It's back up now!
It's still not working for me, when I try to log in it says "Unable to authenticate. Please try again later"
Still not working for me. Anybody got an ETA?
It is finally letting me on!
still a bit glitchy but it has let me on. :D
Mine wont still ill try one more time on my laggy phone and then try my mums ipad as your account is linked to Google account which is good for swapping devices.
I cant make it work as well. im using a Samsung S5
does it also tell you "failed to log in"
Unable to log in.... Looks like I'm going to have to dust off the ole game boy and play some classic red!
If you have a 3dS or Wii U blue, red and yellow are on discount these two weeks
Don't panic people. You'll live. It's not the end of the world, is it?
It's weird. My iPhone 6S can't load the game. But my Moto G is loading fine.
Maybe it's specifically an iPhone issue cause all my friends have iPhones and none of us are able to get on Pokemon Go right now... don't got any android devices to test though.
I have a android phone it's not working either. I think it's random.
You're right about the random part, that's what server issues mean. Keyword here being servers, not devices. I would probably expect it to be down for a good portion of the day to those who are still getting **** blocked with the login thing.
I was able to login on my phone, then I tried my tablet, wasn't able to do it on the asus tablet. So I tried the phone again, couldn't re-log in.
Oh ok
Nope on Android as well....
True about the androI'd thing. My cousins iphone works well but in my sister iphone it stopped(both same model). Must be totally random. I hope it starts up soon. It was so not fun when I was trying to hatch my eggs
No I have a zte lever which is android based it is not working either
It's working on Moto G but it's so slow. I walked about 200m and I stopped walking. it took the screen about a minute to update my exact location. Also it took almost a minute to update after I caught a Pokemon. Basically, it wasn't fun playing the game.
Same no go on s7
No worries. You can anytime give me your 6s to me :D .. & take my Honor 7 with you.
Fuuuu...I didn't even consider that...it's even worse than I thought...
It's end of time
Day #2 and I'm logged in with an iphone. Wasn't easy, must have tried a dozen times.