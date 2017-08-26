Can't get Pokemon Go to load? Nothing there when you get in? Everything frozen? Here's what's going on!

August 25, 2017: Pokémon Trainer Club is down again.

Pokémon Trainers Club (PTC), the service many players use to log in to Pokémon Go, is down. That means you won't be able to access Pokémon Go until it's back up and running again.

Those logging in using Google accounts aren't affected and can play as normal. (Though illegitimate third-party mapping services, which rely on PTC accounts for their bots, will be offline for the duration.)

Having PTC go down on the last weekend of Legendary Bird raids has left players frustrated. Hopefully The Pokémon Company is working triple time to get things fixed.

We're investigating Pokémon Trainer Club log-in issues and are working on a solution. Thanks for your patience. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) August 26, 2017

Ugh, Pokémon Go is down again — What should you do?

Don't delete the Pokémon Go app and re-download thinking it will get you back playing faster. All it will do is force you to enter your account name and password over and over again until the servers are back online, making it harder for you to check and see if it's working. Just be patient, wait, and try again every so often.

This isn't caused by there being too many people playing — this is because of a problem with the servers. Pokémon Go developer Niantic is trying to connect and authenticate who you are, so they can log you in and give you access to you account. That includes everything from your trainer to your Pokémon, your gear to your goodies.

Niantic is certainly aware of the problem and is no doubt working hard to fix it. So, everything should be back up and running as soon as possible.

While this may have ruined your plans to out hunting right now, it does give you extra time for planning and strategy. We have a ton of articles to help you get the most out of the game — see our latest Pokémon Go tips and tricks here! If you're already up to speed on those, try some of the others below!

Otherwise, stay strong and let us know when Pokémon is back up and running for you in the comments below!